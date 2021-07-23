5 Skin-Friendly Vitamins for Glowing Skin

Skincare is an essential part of your beauty regime, and there is no denial. However, it’s not just about using beauty care products and cosmetics. Even after following skin rituals like cleansing, toning, and moisturizing, most of us crave to achieve a beautiful glow.
A healthy-looking beautiful skin incorporates practices that bring radiance from inside. Yes, it’s about having an adequate balance of nutrients that manifests on the skin. With all the essential vitamins and minerals, your skin can combat signs like dullness, wrinkles, and acne. Therefore, you need to focus on your diet plan to nourish your skin, which can also help you lead a healthy lifestyle.
This post will shed light on the essential skin-friendly vitamins for glowing skin. Also, we will stress the needs why you need these vitamins. Let’s start discussing!
Need For Skin-Friendly Vitamins Explained
When skincare is on your priority list, you can’t skip consuming the important vitamins. For complete skincare, a healthy diet packed with vitamins can do wonders. It helps you alleviate various skin problems by enhancing elasticity and reducing inflammation.
Typically, vitamins promote skin regeneration by repairing cellular damage. They are also a vital source of various body functions and have an effective role in contributing to the skin’s glow.
5 Skin-friendly Vitamins
Vitamin A
The upper and lower layers of the skin require vitamin A. Being an antioxidant, it naturally offers resistance against sun damage by interrupting the breakdown of collagen. It also reduces wrinkles and boosts the blood flow to the skin.
A deficiency of this vitamin makes your skin dry, patchy, and rough. So, you can switch to leafy greens like lettuce, carrots, and winter squashes. Something that replicates vitamin A is bamboo silica supplements, so you can have these also.
Vitamin B3
Vitamin B3 helps to maintain the natural health and glow of your skin. It is an essential vitamin for our outermost skin layer, the epidermis, as it enables it to retain moisture. It also enables a bright and seamless complexion by reducing redness and blotchiness in the skin.
The benefits of this crucial vitamin aren’t limited to the skin; it also extends to our hairs and nails. The best sources you can include in the diet are meats, eggs, legumes, peas, seeds, milk, etc.
Vitamin C
Think vitamin C and know that it stands for collagen, an important substance that maintains skin elasticity and firmness. This powerful antioxidant safeguards against free radicals and reduces the chances of skin cancer.
The absence of this vitamin leads to bleeding gums, poor immunity, and slower healing sores. Fruit and vegetable items containing citrus are rich sources, including citrus fruits, guavas, strawberries, kale, red bell peppers, etc.
Vitamin E
Vitamin E is typically known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidants properties. In addition, it works miraculously to heal sunburned skin from damages by offering hydration to the skin.
While we are familiar with the topical application of vitamin E capsules in skin and hair care products, they can also be consumed through diets to offer greater benefits. Vitamin E is found in food items like broccoli, spinach, coconut olive, sunflower oil, olive oil, almonds, etc.
Vitamin K
Vitamin K has a major role in blood clotting and bone health. This makes it pretty effective in healing wounds from the skin.
Besides, it’s also renowned for removing dark spots and dark circles from the skin. There are other hosts of benefits in reducing scars, stretch marks, pimples, and redness. Food sources include broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, spinach, cereals, etc.
Vitamins are Essential for Skin!
When you incorporate all essential vitamins in the our diet through food and supplements, it can be a game-changer in your skincare routine. As a result, your overall appearance of the skin will start to improve slowly.
Your skin keeps no secret, so choose the food sources and supplements wisely.