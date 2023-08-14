5 Pillars of Financial Education Required in Schools

As the school year beckons, the state of financial education in British schools remains a concern. Luke Eales of Wealth.co.uk stresses the urgency for a structured financial education approach. The foundation of this structure should be based on five fundamental finance principles.

Key Points

The UK lags in financial literacy among 15-year-old students.

Financial literacy is a crucial life skill in today’s complex world.

Compound interest can significantly multiply your savings.

Budgeting is the roadmap to financial success.

Investing basics can unlock the door to wealth accumulation.

Creditworthiness paves the way for financial opportunities.

Understanding taxes is vital for wise financial decisions.

1. The Magic of Compound Interest

Compound interest is the secret sauce that amplifies your money, pupils should be taught. Unlike simple interest, compound interest grows both your initial sum and the interest it earns.

Year Initial Amount (£) Interest (£) Total (£) 1 1,000 50 1,050 2 1,050 52.50 1,102.50

Starting early can have astounding effects on savings. For instance, Alex starts investing £500 monthly at 25, while Ben begins at 35. At a 7% average return, by 65, Alex amasses a whopping £1.38 million, leaving Ben trailing with £681,000.



Individual Starting Age Monthly Investment Ending Age Total Accumulation (7% average return) Alex 25 £500 65 £1.38 million Ben 35 £500 65 £681,000

As part of their financial education, pupils should be taught that starting to save a decade earlier can more than double one’s savings.

2. Budgeting is Your Financial Compass

Budgeting is more than mere numbers; it’s the compass directing your financial journey. The key is understanding income and expenses, setting goals, and prioritising spending.

There are two budgeting strategies that are particularly easy to understand and yet are very effective:

The 50/30/20 Budgeting Rule

The 50/30/20 budgeting rule offers a simple and effective framework for managing personal finances. At its core, this rule advises individuals to allocate 50% of their income to essential expenses, such as rent, utilities, and groceries; 30% to discretionary spending, which encompasses leisure activities, dining out, and other non-essentials; and the remaining 20% to savings and debt repayment.

By adhering to this guideline, individuals can strike a balance between meeting immediate needs, enjoying some pleasures of life, and securing their financial future. This straightforward approach not only promotes financial health but also reduces the stress of intricate budgeting, making it a popular choice for both finance novices and veterans.

Zero-Based Budgeting

Zero-Based Budgeting (ZBB) is a meticulous approach to personal finance that requires every pound of income to be allocated to a specific expense or savings category, ensuring that the difference between income and expenditure is zero at the end of the month.

Instead of rolling over unspent funds or basing a budget on previous months’ expenses, ZBB starts from scratch each month. This method encourages individuals to critically evaluate and justify each expense, ensuring that every pound serves a deliberate purpose.

By actively assigning every pound a role, individuals can gain a comprehensive understanding of their spending habits, eliminate wasteful expenditures, and prioritise financial goals. While it might seem time-consuming, the clarity and control ZBB offers often lead to more intentional and successful financial management

Budgeting Approach Description 50/30/20 Rule Essentials (50%), Leisure (30%), Savings (20%) Zero-Based Budgeting Every pound is assigned a role

Modern tech offers various tools like Mint, YNAB, and Personal Capital, turning you into a financial maestro.

3. Learning the Basics of Investing

Investing is the gateway to financial growth. It encompasses various vehicles, from stocks representing ownership in companies to bonds and mutual funds.

Investment Type Description Stocks Ownership in companies with potential profits Bonds IOUs offering a safer investment than stocks Mutual Funds Pooled funds offering a diversified portfolio

School pupils should remember that the investing world is vast. They should be taught to always educate themselves and consider professional advice. Remaining patient is key to investing success and should be emphasised by those teaching financial education.

4. The Importance of Credit in Financial Education

School kids should be taught that credit forms the backbone of many life-altering decisions. It reflects their financial trustworthiness, and is usually represented as a score between 300 and 850.

Maintaining a good credit history can attract the following benefits:

Good Credit Benefits Description Lower Interest Rates Save money on loans and credit cards Financial Opportunities Access to better financial products

Maintaining punctuality in bill payments, keeping a low credit utilisation ratio, and regularly checking credit reports are important aspects in building a good credit score. Pupils also should be made aware of the perils of falling into debt, particularly during this period go high inflation.

5. How to Navigate the Tax System

Taxes play a significant role in our financial landscape. Understanding various tax types and their implications is vital for a sound financial future, children at school should be taught.

Tax Strategies Description Record Keeping Organise financial data for easy tax filing Retirement Savings Secure your future and enjoy tax benefits Expert Advice Hire professionals for complex tax matters

By understanding and mastering taxes, a young person should realise that they are not just complying with laws; they’re shaping their financial future.

Commenting on the lack of financial literacy in schools, Luke Eales said :

“In an increasingly complex and interconnected world, financial literacy has become a crucial skill that individuals need to navigate their way through life successfully. From managing personal finances to making informed investment decisions, understanding the principles of finance is essential for everyone, regardless of their age or occupation.”

“Unfortunately, the current state of financial education in UK schools is inadequate, leaving many students ill-prepared to handle the financial challenges they will face as adults. According to a report published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the UK ranks below average in terms of financial literacy among 15-year-old students. “

“This alarming statistic highlights the urgent need for a comprehensive and standardised approach to financial education in schools.”