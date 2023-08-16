11 Steps for Successful Home DIY

Are you tempted to repair that leaking tap or service your boiler yourself? Beware! Home DIY might save money now but could end up costing you thousands later, either through a fine or because you have invalidated your home insurance. We look into why doing it yourself isn’t always the best idea.

Key Points

Home DIY on specific tasks could lead to fines of up to £5,000.

Improper maintenance or DIY can invalidate your home insurance claims.

Brits are increasingly skipping essential maintenance due to rising living costs.

Improperly carried out or delayed tasks can result in significant home damages.

Checking insurance policy fine print is crucial before attempting DIYs.

The Hidden Consequences of Home DIY

Navigating a Legal Minefield

“Part P” of the Building Regulations is crystal clear: DIY electrical work in specific areas, like bathrooms, can lead to enormous fines. Plus, taking on boiler servicing tasks yourself isn’t just risky – it’s illegal. And while neglecting your boiler service isn’t directly unlawful, it could jeopardise your insurance cover.

The Expensive Side of DIY

Staggeringly, poorly executed DIY jobs and unmaintained properties are costing British homeowners millions of pounds annually due to denied insurance claims. As living expenses rise sharply, a growing number of people are holding off on essential maintenance or daring to tackle specialist tasks on their own. Experts warn that this DIY movement may have calamitous outcomes.

Home DIY that Could Void Your Home Insurance

Andy Simms from MyBuilder.com strongly advises homeowners to revisit their home insurance policies’ fine print. While hanging a shelf might seem innocuous, more technical tasks, especially those involving gas or electrics, require professional hands rather than perhaps the DIY skills of an enthusiastic homeowner. Even if no immediate damage is visible after your home DIY, a problem cropping up later could lead to insurance issues. Remember, ignorance can be costly!

The Dangers of Blocked Gutters – May cause damp issues, which, if left unresolved, can lead insurers to deny damp-related damage claims.

– May cause damp issues, which, if left unresolved, can lead insurers to deny damp-related damage claims. Risks with Solar Panel Installation – Solar panels are indeed a wise and green choice, but home DIY installations are rife with hazards, both to your safety and your insurance validity. Always opt for professional installation services.

– Solar panels are indeed a wise and green choice, but home DIY installations are rife with hazards, both to your safety and your insurance validity. Always opt for professional installation services. Animal Flaps – Installing a cat or dog flap seems simple, but if you do it yourself without informing your insurer, your home insurance coverage may be compromised, leaving you vulnerable.

– Installing a cat or dog flap seems simple, but if you do it yourself without informing your insurer, your home insurance coverage may be compromised, leaving you vulnerable. The Importance of Prompt Repairs – Issues like dislodged roof tiles or cracked windows require immediate action. Delay could equal no payout when further damages occur due to these unresolved problems.

– Issues like dislodged roof tiles or cracked windows require immediate action. Delay could equal no payout when further damages occur due to these unresolved problems. Security is Paramount – Compromised windows, frail frames, or subpar locks should be urgently replaced. In the unfortunate event of a break-in, apparent weak security could lead to a claim denial by your provider.

– Compromised windows, frail frames, or subpar locks should be urgently replaced. In the unfortunate event of a break-in, apparent weak security could lead to a claim denial by your provider. DIY Boiler Work – Remember, handling boilers is a job for certified professionals only. DIY boiler attempts are not just a legal issue; they pose serious safety risks. On the other hand, whilst it’s not a legal requirement to service a boiler, you could find you’re not insured if you don’t service it.

11 Steps for Successful Home DIY Results

Planning is Key: Before diving headfirst into a home DIY project, invest time in understanding the task. Research, watch online tutorials, and read guidelines. Proper preparation can help avoid unexpected challenges. Invest in the Right Tools: Don’t compromise on quality. Good quality tools not only last longer but also ensure the job is done efficiently and safely. Stay Updated: Building regulations and safety standards change over time. Make sure you’re up-to-date with the latest guidelines, especially for tasks that involve structural or electrical work. Avoid Overestimating Your Skills: If a project seems too complicated, it probably is – especially if you’re a beginner. It’s wiser to start with smaller tasks and gradually take on bigger projects as your confidence and skill set grow. Safety First: Always wear protective gear like gloves, goggles, and masks when necessary. Make sure your workspace is well-lit and free of potential hazards. If you’re working at heights, ensure ladders are stable and you’re not overreaching. Get a Second Opinion: If you’re unsure about a particular step, don’t hesitate to ask someone. It could be a knowledgeable friend or even an online DIY community. Many experienced home DIY enthusiasts are happy to share advice. Know When to Call in the Pros: Some tasks, particularly those involving gas, electricity, or complex plumbing, should be left to professionals due to the risks involved. Recognising when you’re out of your depth is crucial. Test Before Completing: If possible, test your work before finalising it. For instance, if you’ve installed a new light fixture, turn the power back on and check if it works before sealing everything up. Stay Informed about Insurance: Ensure you know the ins and outs of your home insurance policy. Some policies may have specific exclusions for DIY repairs, so it’s essential to be aware and potentially seek additional coverage if needed. Clean As You Go: Keep your workspace tidy to avoid any accidents, misplacements of tools, or damaging materials. A clean environment also makes the project more enjoyable. Review & Reflect: Once you’ve finished, review your work. This is a learning opportunity. Recognise what you did well and consider areas for improvement in future projects.

Seek the help of a professional

Property maintenance is inevitably going to be required, however, as the article shows, it isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s a matter of legality, safety, and securing your home insurance cover and making sure you don’t invalidate an insurance claim should you have the need to make one.

Remember, when in doubt, do strongly consider consulting a professional. It might be attractive to save money now, even if only a small amount, by doing your own home DIY but this could lead to a hefty bill tomorrow.