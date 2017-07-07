Should you upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S8?

It’s here! Samsung’s latest high-end smartphone is the Galaxy S8, boasting an array of new features over its predecessor. Of course, the question on everyone’s mind is how much better it is than the S7.
We’re all about spending wisely here at MoneyHighStreet, so if you’re wondering whether to upgrade to Samsung’s latest model, here are some notable features to help you make an informed decision.
Infinity Display
Alright folks, here’s your standout feature. The Samsung Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display is a beautiful, minimal-bezel screen with curved edges. Its bright, colourful display is outstanding to look at, and also results in an ultra-thin design. You’ll notice the difference between this display and the S7’s display instantly, and if you’re all about impressing your mates with the latest tech, this thing is sure to do the job!
Bixby
Bixby is Samsung’s answer to Siri, albeit with a few differences. It’s currently only available in the S8 and S8 Plus, and allows you to activate your phone’s touchscreen using nothing but your voice.
It’s activated using a physical button on the side of the device, and can control everything from Google searches to the S8’s settings, although it’s still quite limited – third-party support will come later. Bixby incorporates Voice, Home and Vision forms in the S8, providing support in a variety of inventive ways.
DeX
This one’s particularly cool – DeX allows you to use your Samsung Galaxy S8 as a computer device. Sound too good to be true? Well, it’s the DeX docking station that makes this possible, although it requires an additional cost if you want to get your hands on it.
It comes packed with connections for USB, ethernet and more, turning your phone into a mini-PC in the process. If you don’t have access to a desktop PC or laptop at present, this might be the perfect way to go.
Virtual Reality
The Samsung Gear VR has been a huge success thus far for its South Korean makers. Its latest version works perfectly with the S8, while its new VR controller adds even more functionality to the experience.
Smartphone-based VR is only as good as the phone it’s being used with, and the S8’s high-quality display lends perfectly to anyone who wants to escape to a wide array of virtual worlds.
Face Scanning
Samsung’s Galaxy range has incorporated fingerprint and iris scanners in the past, but this time it’s got full facial recognition. It’s a welcome novelty feature, allowing your phone to identify your facial features with ease.
The only issue here is that some users have exposed security flaws in the S8’s ability to recognise faces from photos and similar sources, and Samsung themselves actually provide a security warning when activating the feature.
Cameras
There’s not a whole lot different about the S8’s range of cameras on the spec sheet, but the results are much more impressive than the S7. Here, it’s a few clever software tricks that have added more punch and detail to the S8’s images, both for its primary and front-facing cameras. Selfies never looked this good on the S7!
So, what’s the verdict? Ultimately, the Galaxy S8 boasts a range of improvements over its predecessor, making it an excellent upgrade if you can afford it. Whether you’re looking to buy standalone, get it on a contract or even hire it for short-term use, the S8 is a worthy enhancement over the S7.