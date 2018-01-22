Secret Ways To Save Money When Travelling In Europe

When it comes to finally getting that long-wanted break in Europe, it can be tempting to splash out – but you don’t want go spending your Euros like its Monopoly money! When it comes to travelling in Europe, there are numerous ways you can save money and whilst some ways to save money are obvious, such as travelling off-season for a cheaper rate, there are plenty of secret ways you can that you may not have considered before.
Here are five secret ways to save money when traveling in Europe – just don’t forget your European heath card!
Find A Focus
It is far too easy to get caught up in the excitement of travelling Europe, which is why it is paramount that before you arrange your trip overseas, you find a focus.
Whether its one particular city, or you want to splash out on one particular attraction that you’ve been wanting to see, make sure you find this focus and stick to it. With endless possibilities, finding a focus will ultimately help ensure you don’t go overboard when it comes to parting with your money.
Eat With The Season
When it comes to saving money when travelling in Europe, it can be difficult to know where to start. Nevertheless, a great way to ensure you save money when travelling in Europe is to eat with the season. Whilst you can save a significant amount of money buying your own food to stash in your hotel fridge, eating with the season can take it up a notch. Not only does it taste better, but when you eat with the season, the cost of produce reduces and thus you will not be paying extortionate prices.
Seek Free Entertainment
Despite what you might believe, free entertainment is in fact available everywhere! Whilst you might have to do some digging in order to find where the ‘free’ entertainment takes place, more often than not you will discover an event you can attend when travelling in Europe completely free of charge!
Alternatively, simply people watching or going for a stroll in a public park can keep you entertained for hours on end! Regardless, there will always be something to keep your mind engaged without the hefty price tag.
Avoid Museum Fees
We hear you; but how can I visit a museum without paying the fee? Well, luckily, many museums offer free entry for you and your family or friends on particular days, if not every day! The Louvre located in Paris, France, for example, offers free entry on the first Sunday of the month.
We bet you didn’t know that! In order to save money if you are on a tight budget, take a look online to find all the best museum deals, and when you can even enter for free!
Know How To Price Compare
When it comes to booking your European trip, it is paramount that you know exactly how much a quick price comparison could save you. Ultimately, as you are probably already aware, one of the best ways to save is to use a price comparison service, even when you are booking a holiday.
You can find some of the best prices online, and if you are lucky, you may even come across a limited-time offer. Alternatively, slash the cost by finding a last-minute deal!