How To Save Money On Your Shipments Abroad

Saving money on your shipments abroad can be difficult. With so many types of delivery available, it’s hard to not choose the first option that pops up on your screen. For convenience, we often choose the carrier that offers the best options, but this isn’t always the most cost effective way to send your shipments abroad.
Businesses across the world lock themselves into one shipping contract without even attempting to negotiate a better shipping fee, which can backfire when you consider the cost of a China import. To save money on your shipments abroad in the New Year, take into consideration our top tips.
Negotiate A Shipping Fee
One of the best ways to save money on your shipments abroad is by negotiating a shipping fee with your chosen courier. More often than not, your negotiated shipping fee will be based on the volume of parcels you plan to ship overseas, and the greater the packages you send are, the less it will cost you.
Plus, whilst you may not be able to guarantee your shipment load, it is well worth considering. You never know, you may even get more than you bargained for!
Prepare Your Shipments Carefully
Whilst we like to believe that you prepare your shipments carefully, many businesses do not, and most don’t consider that preparing your shipments correctly in the first place can help save considerable amounts of money. When you package your shipments correctly, using a brand-new corrugated cardboard box, bubble wrap and strong parcel tape, you can be sure that it will arrive in tact.
Not only will the customer be happy that their items have arrived safe and sound, but you won’t have to replace what was damaged during transit.
Send By Freight
Though not always possible, to save money on your shipments abroad, we suggest sending by freight. Whilst the order needs to be big enough for freight shipping to make sense, you only pay for what you need, and you can even split orders on multiple different freight trucks.
Not only does this allow for more control, but increased delivery flexibility and reduced costs! We can guarantee it will leave a smile on your face.
Use Multiple Carriers
A great way to save money on your shipments abroad is to use at least two carriers. Some businesses ship their heaviest goods using one account, and anything under 2lb using another. Whilst this might seem like a step too far for the best cheap shipment, it certainly makes sense. Carriers offer different perks.
For example, whilst Fedex offers pick up at a commercial location for no additional charge, USPS offers free pick up from commercial locations, as well as residential locations. Whilst it may not work in favour of your business, it is definitely worth considering the less obvious ways to save money on your shipments abroad.
Consider Shared Shipping
If you are struggling to negotiate a fair shipment price, consider shared shipping. Shared shipping is great for multiple reasons, as well as being cost-effective. Plus, sharing your load helps to preserve the environment too!