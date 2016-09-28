There are some fantastic smartphones available now, as I’m sure you’ll agree.
My stopgap Motorola suddenly developed a battery charging fault so it was time to look for my favourite phone of the moment – the Samsung S7.
Yes, you read that correctly. I don’t like the iPhone 7 enough to pay the huge price, and although I do like the iPhone 6S, particularly the 128Gb model, it hasn’t fallen enough in price yet to turn me away from the Samsung, which ticks all the boxes for me.
I also don’t want to buy a new phone, when there are so many great refurbished deals around at the moment.
As a long as you find a good refurb, and buy it from a reputable supplier, you pay far less and let someone else suffer the initial depreciation. Sounds good to me!
Also the Samsung S7 is the current model. I am sure that it will be superceded by an S8 early next year, but I am paying a low cost of entry for the latest flagship phone, that even the new iPhone 7 can’t better.
Cue musicMagpie with their refurbished smart phones
Not only do musicMagpie buy your clutter, they also sell a wide range of items including a large number of refurbished mobile phones.
They had two refurbished Samsung S7’s available, in B grade condition.
Although the website indicated they were in good, almost unmarked, condition, I decided to phone musicMagpie to check.
I was put straight through to someone in customer services who assured me that a B grade phone should have an unmarked screen, but may exhibit a few light signs of use. Overall, I could expect the phone to be in very good condition.
It was also covered by a 12 month exchange or refund warranty, as long as there was no physical damage caused by misuse such as a cracked screen, or fluid damage (the Samsung S7 does have IP68 water protection, so that will be interesting).
What about the price, though?
Giff Gaff were the cheapest for a new Samsung S7, charging £499 outright or £23.51 per month over 24 months (£564.24 in total).
Unshackled.com were charging £519 outright, or £22.90 per month over two years (£549.60).
In contrast, the major networks were charging around £570!.
musicMagpie were charging £409.99 for the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7. Not bad, but they were also offering a 10% discount which dropped the price by a further £41.
Given the warranty and reassurance over the condition of the phone, and this discounted price of £370.48, it was a no brainer.
Out came the credit card and the phone was purchased there and then
Delivery tracking could be a lot better
I was pleased that the music Magpie team had managed to despatch my phone so late in the day. I ordered it at about 3.45pm and thought that it wouldn’t be packed until the next day.
To my surprise, I received an email at about 5.30pm saying that it had been despatched and included a tracking code and a link to the Royal Mail website. I was impressed by their fast turnaround.
However, the Royal Mail website initially said that the tracking wouldn’t be available until the next day, but the next morning, it then delighted in telling me that the reference number wasn’t recognised.
I had no idea when the delivery was going to arrive, or where it was in the country. Oops!
Being a proactive kind of guy, I phoned musicMagpie customer services to explain that their tracking reference wasn’t working.
They told me that actually the order would not be received until Wednesday, and that the tracking wouldn’t go live until that Tuesday evening (even though the email from musicMagpie had stated that the tracking would work the next day (Tuesday).
As I had paid an additional £1.49 for next working day delivery (which seemed good value), I had assumed that as the item was despatched on Monday evening, it would arrive on Tuesday, which is the next business day, of course.
I had arranged to stay in on Tuesday to receive the package, so it was lucky that I had phoned their customer services around noon, to get clarification.
There is room for improvement in customer communication over delivery timescales. musicMagpie had charged a small, and reasonable, premium for next day delivery. It was only by phoning for clarification that I was pointed to their FAQ, which is also not very clear.
The Samsung Smartphone finally arrived
From about 6pm on Tuesday, the Royal Mail tracking started working and reliably informed me about the delivery on Wednesday.
So this was the order delivery timescale:
|Monday 3.45pm
|Ordered phone via the musicMagpie website
|Monday 5.30pm
|Informed by email of despatch for next day delivery
|Tuesday
|Expected next day delivery but did not arrive
|Wednesday Morning
|Phone arrived!
Pretty good, though it was a shame about the confusion with the next day delivery expectations!
The phone was well packed, as you can see in this photo, but only came with the charging lead and nothing else, as you can see.
Not having the pin to open the sim card holder was a slight inconvenience, but I could carefully open the sim card holder with a safety pin, so this was fine.
I don’t know what accessories and leads come with a new Samsung Galaxy S7, but you really don’t need anything else.
The Samsung S7 is in BRILLIANT condition
I was shocked (in a nice way) about the condition of the phone. It is in a brilliant condition!
I have carefully inspected it and there is not even a tiny scratch or hint that it has been used before. I am not exaggerating when I say that it is as good as new.
Mine is a category B condition smartphone. It makes me wonder what a category A phone would be like!
Also I would be tempted to consider a category C, which woud be cheaper, but I imagine that it would look second hand.
The phone had about 50% battery left so it worked perfectly well when I turned it on and began the configuration and installation process.
The latest version of Android needed to be installed, but that went smoothly and the phone is now running smoothly.
I am very impressed with this purchase from musicMagpie
To say that I am impressed with this refurbished Samsung S7 from musicMagpie is an understatement.
I have long suspected that when you buy a refurbed phone from a reputable seller like musicMagpie, you will receive a phone that looks, and acts, as good as new.
You save a serious amount of money and it seems to be a fantastic way of owning a top of the range smartphone without spending a fortune on buying it new from one of the networks (or paying over the odds for it on a 24 month contract).
It will be interesting to see if the phone develops any issues over the next few months. I will keep this post updated to show what happens and if any issues arise, report on how musicMagpie manage the situation within the warranty period.
At this point, all I can say is that I am absolutely delighted with the superb condition of the phone and the service and support from musicMagpie.
Time will tell if the Galaxy S7 is reliable and trouble free, but from my experience so far, I would highly recommend buying a refurbished smartphone from musicMagpie.
We do not have any commercial relationship with musicMagpie at all.
Hi considering buying an S7 from this company, so very concerned, because of all the scams out there. They sound very reliable. Would you still recommend few ,I The after your purchase. Also will I be able to keep my phone number and stay with my mobile provider ..????
Thanks
Hi Monica. Thank you for your comment. I have been very happy with my Galaxy S7 bought from Music Magpie. It’s been great and I am still happy with it.
Nothing has gone wrong with it so I haven’t needed any support after buying it. I would phone Music Magpie and ask about their 12 month warranty to put your mind at rest.
You should be able to keep your number and mobile provider simply by putting your sim card into your new phone as long as it fits, and you buy an unlocked phone. However, I would check this with Music Magpie first, just to make sure.
Hi Tony
Sorry about the delay in replying to your comment. I must have missed it somehow.
To answer your question, it is now nearly the end of April 2017 so I have had this Samsung S7 from Music Magpie for about seven months. It works perfectly. I’ve never had any issues with it at all, so it was a brilliant buy.
Is it still trouble free? I’m considering doing the same. Don’t suppose you have had any need to call apon the warranty?