Is switching to Bulb Energy actually quick and easy?

I decided to switch to Bulb Enwergy for our electricity and gas and will use this post to document how easy it is to switch energy supplier in general and how well our switch to Bulb goes, in particular.
Applying to Bulb is really quick and easy
When I have thought about switching to a different energy supplier in the past, I have been put off by the large forms to fill in that ask detailed questions about how much electricity and gas we have used in the past, and who our current supplier is.
It all seemed quite a hassle and as prices and deals vary so much, I have generally decided not to go ahead with switching.
I am really attracted by the strong benefits that Bulb offer. Their prices are very competitive and we will save money by switching to them. We will also be helping the environment as Bulb supply 100% renewable electricity and 10% green gas.
So having decided to make the switch, I was pleasantly surprised when Bulb claim that it only takes 2 minutes to apply.
They were right!
You simply fill in your postcode and then answer four very simple pictorial questions such as is your property a house or flat and how many bedrooms does it have?
A quote for your monthly energy costs are displayed and if you are happy with that (I bet you are!), then you simply fill in your address, date of birth, contact and bank details and that is that!
I wasn’t timing it, but I think the process took less than two minutes.
Clear and pleasant emails keep you well informed
My hard work was now finished (in less than two minutes!) so it was now up to Bulb to sort out everything from there.
Within minutes, I received the welcome email that you can see below. This showed that my switch would be complete in three weeks, which included a Bank Holiday.
I liked the way that they displayed the time line showing what would happen when.
Lo and behold, on Day 9, as promised, I received an email stating that everything was proceeding smoothly and that my first direct debit payment would be due on the 18th May, which is the switch date.
I had aso received confirmation from Utility Warehouse, my current energy providers, that they had been contacted about the switch away from them. This was reassuring as it shows that Bulb were working behind the scenes to transition our account and supply to themselves.
In the meantime, I had access to our new account via the Bulb website and could use the referal link to tell friends that they can also receive a £50 discount when they switch to Bulb and so can I.
The story so far
So at the time of writing (8th May 2017), we are waiting for the switch to happen on 18th May 2017.
It looks like it will happen smoothly and with us having to do very little, which is great.
So far so good!
I’ll keep this article updated so that you can see how we get on.