How to Maintain a Thatched Roof

While the idea of owning a property with a thatched roof may seem like an appealing idea to many potential homeowners, these types of roofs do need specific care and maintenance. Even correctly maintained and properly installed thatched roofs made from traditional materials may require routine inspections and certified maintenance to comply with the terms of your buildings insurance cover.
Saving money through correct thatched roof maintenance
One of the biggest and most costly mistakes that an owner of a thatched roof property could make is to neglect it through lack of regular maintenance. Even a close visual inspection can often highlight many minor issues that have the potential to turn into expensive faults if left unattended to.
The key factor in ensuring the longest possible life for your thatched roof lies in slowing down the inevitable detrition of the natural materials used in its construction.
The relatively small and regular amounts of money spent on keeping the roof in good repair over the years will serve to delay the major cost of a full thatched roof replacement. Correctly maintained, a good thatched roof can keep the elements off your head for anywhere up to fifty years. With that in mind, you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to work out that roof maintenance is a crucial cost factor.
Dealing with Mother Nature
By their very nature, thatched roofs are susceptible to wear, and although a well-maintained roof itself can last for several decades the ridge may not fare quite so well. This is due in the most part to the difference in the materials used such as timber, mortar, and even other organic mediums. With some of these giving a useful life of up to 15 years, others may require replacement as soon as 8.
Thatched roofs also present a rather attractive habitat for some of our less desirable fury and feathered friends. If you don’t want to find yourself sharing your home with some of Mother Nature’s uninvited guests, you will also need to pay particular attention to the metal-based netting that is designed to keep such squatters at bay.
The importance of thatched roof maintenance for adequate insurance cover
While your thatched roof is keeping you covered, you need to ensure that your insurance is covering the roof. A specialist insurance broker will understand the specific risks involved and an understanding of as to how the roof should be maintained in line with the specific requirements for adequate levels of cover. Dealing directly with the insurance company yourself, on the other hand, could be both time consuming and uneconomical.
The importance of keeping up with scheduled thatched rooF maintenance
Due to the specific risks associated with thatched roofs, insurance companies are keen to ensure that maintenance and inspection schedules are strictly adhered to. Experienced brokers have an in-depth understanding of what will be required to satisfy the insurance companies to prevent your policy being invalidated in the unfortunate event of a claim.