How To Get Your House On The Market For The Right Price

The property markets can be quite a competitive place, but you shouldn’t let this put you off trying to get the best price for your house or flat. You might think that to ensure a quick sale you need to drop your price, but this isn’t necessarily the case; what’s more, a low valuation can in fact put some buyers off.
Ultimately, you need to get the right price.
So, if you’re wondering what the right price for your property is and how to get it on the market, take a look at the helpful steps below:
First, Improve the Value
Before you think about cost, one thing you can do to help increase the value of your home is to get it ready for sale. This means you need to roll your sleeves up and get your property looking fresh and presentable for prospective buyers, as such you can:
- Get rid of any clutter, tidy and redecorate in plain or neutral colours. This can give your home the aforementioned ‘fresh’ appeal and also show off its potential
- Tidy or cut back any green space to again make it blank canvas of sorts for new owners
- Repair any minor damage to fixtures and fittings
These easy and cheap things to do can add value and see you make savings, rather than you having to spend lots on wholescale remodelling or improvements.
Research the Markets
Now you know your home is in a sellable position, it’s time to get an idea of pricing and there are a few ways to go about this:
- Look online for properties that are similar to yours in terms of things like size, position, style, location and all the other factors that can affect pricing
- Get a valuation from an independent agent
- Find out about what future development plans are in place for the local area that could have a bearing on price
Choose a Selling Method
With this information, you should then be able to price appropriately – hopefully at a higher amount than you expected. Lastly then you need to choose a selling method and whether it’s an online estate agent, high street agent or even an auction, make sure you argue the point that you have the right valuation.
Once you’ve done the above, you will hopefully have your property up for sale for a price you’re happy with, which potentially leads to a rewarding sale. So, don’t waste another second and get putting these steps in place to get your property sold.