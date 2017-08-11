How to lose weight without spending money

Health is the most important asset in everyone’s life but with the sedentary lifestyle and poor appetite weight gain is normal. On average 7 out of 10 teenagers are suffering from obesity, and it is becoming worst day by day as it is posing health risks like diabetes, thyroid, PCOD, infertility, asthma and many other diseases.
Even the teenagers or adults in their early twenties feel tired and drained out, and the reason behind this is junk food. We join a gym or go on crazy diets to get back in shape but let’s be honest, it costs us a fortune, and still, there is no guarantee that you will lose weight. So what are the ways to lose weight naturally without spending any money?
Early morning Yoga
Rather than hitting the gym enjoy some quiet time in nature and opt for Yoga. The natural rhythm of the body coordinated with deep breathing not only helps to lose weight but also helps to strengthen the core. People who are morbidly obese who find it difficult to go for a long walk can start with simple yoga postures and deep breathing to boost metabolism. All you need is yoga mat and yoga pants that you can get on discount at https://www.bydiscountcodes.co.uk/.
A brisk walk
Walk up before sunrise and start your day with Luke warm water and lemon. Go for a run if you are a regular runner or start with a brisk walk for 30 minutes to strengthen the calf muscles and develop strength. All you need is good sports shoes so that your feet are well supported.
Go organic
Everyone likes sodas and cosmos, but in order to shed some pounds it’s time to go organic. Replace soda with smoothies and BBQ with veggies and hummus. It will not only give your body nutrients but will elevate your mood and help you fight with cravings and obviously help you save the money spent on lavish dinners and snacks.
Do your chores yourself
Rather than hiring domestic help to clean your house or do laundry do it yourself. Going to the gym and working out for an hour will not help to lose weight but the idea behind losing weight is to stay active throughout the day. Schedule your day where you do your laundry, grocery shopping, meet friends and work rather than sitting in front of TV and snack.
Meditate to de-stress
Lastly, our mind is like software that has all the information, but it also needs a delete button to delete all the toxins and negative emotions. It is natural to feel impatient during weight loss, but meditation is a technique that takes away all your stress and recharges you with new vigour and enthusiasm.
To conclude, above mentioned are some easy hacks that will help you shed those extra pounds and without emptying your bank balance. So what are you waiting for? Get started to attain your dream figure.