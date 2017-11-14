Bulb Energy now pays £100 credit to new switchers

Bulb Energy are celebrating their 200,000th customer by paying a £100 credit when a new customer switches to them from a competitor.
As an independent energy supplier, Bulb Energy has made significant progress in winning new customers to its Green energy plans. It was only in mid September that we reported that this company had won its 100,00th customer, so its market penetration is gaining ground against fierce competition.
Priding itself on the simplicity of its energy plans and tariffs – there is one tariff for electricity and one for gas, Bulb Energy also supplies 100% of its electricity from renewable sources and 10% of its gas is derived biomethane, which is a also a renewable sources.
Although these benefits are attractive to customers used to complex tariffs and increasingly expensive gas and electricity prices from the big six energy companies, it is likely to be the sign up credit that is paid to both the new customer and the referrer that is under-pinning much of the rapid Bulb Energy customer acquisition.
As previously reported, it is possible to not only save money but you can earn money too, by switching to Bulb Energy.
If you want to sign up to Bulb Energy, click here to get a quote!
With the increase from a £50 sign up credit to the highly attractive £100 it will be interesting to see if this further accelerates the growth of this independent energy company.
In order to benefit from this £100 credit, however, switchers should begin the process within the next six days. This is a limited time offer, which expires at 23.59pm Monday 20th November. Sign up rewards will revert back to the £50 credit thereafter.
For Bulb Energy customers, it is reassuring to know that they are contributing to a greater uptake of green energy, which is making a significant contribution towards reducing Carbon Dioxide emissions.
The company estimate that their customers are now removing 380,000 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere each year.
At at time when half of energy customers are paying too much for their gas and electricity, according to a recent Ofgem report, it is good for consumers that independent suppliers are offering innovative incentives and environmentally friendly energy sources to whittle away at the dominance of the large energy companies.
If you don’t currently know anyone on Bulb. You’re more than welcome to use my referral code and pocket that £100 credit. Thanks.[Link removed at the request of Bulb Energy]
Hi Niall. Thanks for your comment, but I’m afraid that we have had to remove your link as Bulb Energy have asked us not to publish referral links.
Hi
I just signed up today, was quick and easy and have already received confirmation that I will receive my £100 once the switch has been processed. Here is my link if anyone is interested in using:
[Link removed at the request of Bulb Energy]
I’m doing price comparisons, but on the Bulb website, there is no mention of this credit.
Hi Helen
Have a look at their forum. There is a lot of discussion about it there: https://community.bulb.co.uk/categories/about-bulb
Hi is the payment made in cash or something else also how long after switching do you receive it
Hi Gerry. Thanks for your comment. When you sign up you receive a £100 credit in your account straight away. You can see this in your “My Bulb” control panel on their website.
You can (and probably should) use this against your Bulb energy bills, however if you have referred a number of friends then you can ask Bulb to issue you a refund of your outstanding credit, which goes back into your bank account.
Hi Gerry,
As soon as the money goes into your Bulb account you can have it transferred to your bank account. SO quick and easy!