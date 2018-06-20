The Best Apps For The Summer 2018

The summer and the warm weather that comes with it is finally in sight, and already people are gearing up for some fun in the sun. The summer is always a great time of year, with many memories being created, and it’s only right that people want to get the most out of the next couple of months. Apps are perfect in helping people to do this, with smartphones playing such a big role in daily life these days, and below we have picked out some of the best apps for summer 2018.
Dark Sky
The weather is very important when it comes to making plans during the summer and having an app that can keep you up to date is vital. There are thousands of weather apps on the market but none of them compare to Dark Sky, which delivers the most accurate hyperlocal weather information around. There are minute by minute forecasts, notifications before rain begins and much more.
2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Official App
This summer is arguably all about the World Cup taking place in Russia. So, it’s ideal to have an app that keeps you up to date on all the latest goings on. The official app by FIFA is by far and away the best due to it being so in-depth. There’s live scores, results, tables, stats, interviews, photos and videos amongst other things and plenty of exclusive news and views too. You’ll never miss a second of the World Cup with this app.
Trip by Skyscanner
The summer is a time when people spend more time away from home than ever. It might be a case of taking a holiday or two, or simply just going for days out and staying relatively local. Trip by Skyscanner is ideal for people who are travelling and for people staying local. In short, it’s a city guide that allows you to find the best things to do, and you can even book your perfect getaways too. It’s an award-winning app that ensures the user knows the best things to do whether they’re at home, or far away.
Bingo by mFortune
There will be times during the summer where you may be travelling or maybe just cooling off in the shade and in need of an app to cure the boredom. Well, look no further than mobile bingo by mFortune. mFortune are the market leaders when it comes to mobile gaming and they’ve developed a feature packed bingo app that really brings the game to life. It’s bingo on the go, with real money to be won which includes huge jackpot prizes. There are 11 gem-themed rooms to play in and plenty of entertainment in store.
Snapchat
People communicate via picture and video more than anything else these days, and during the summer it’s only right that you want to share what you’re up to with friends and family. The quickest and most fun way to do this is through Snapchat, which allows the user to take and share photos and videos in a matter of seconds. It’s the ideal app for the summer, especially with the filters that are regularly updated and the fact that you can even keep track of what your favourite celebrities and sports stars are up to as well.